Why STEM employers are hiring more liberal arts majors

Benjamin Pimentel for EdSurge

Jennifer Wolochow majored in philosophy and religion at Stanford, hoping to become a high school teacher.

“I just really enjoyed learning about why people believe different things around the world and how that informs their actions everyday,” she said.

But instead of a classroom, Wolochow now works on the Silicon Valley campus of a company that’s using technology to make learning more accessible to people throughout the world.

Her career journey, which led her to Coursera, a startup that develops online courses and educational programs, highlights a trend that has become more pronounced in the last few years. More companies in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics—or STEM—fields are hiring workers with liberal arts backgrounds, according to a recent report.

