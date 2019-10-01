Top trends that will affect STEM education in 2019

By Talia Milgrom-Elcott for Forbes

While 2018 was a momentous year for STEM education, with scientists and teachers running for office in unprecedented numbers and a steady stream of news reports on the value of a STEM degree, 2019 is gearing up to be even bigger. Today, my organization, 100Kin10, releases its annual Trends Report, a synthesis of thousands of data points that predict trends and “look-aheads” that will define STEM and education in 2019. Here are just a few:

STEM Is Engineering The Future Workforce, Whether You Like It Or Not

It’s no secret that STEM jobs often yield higher paychecks, and that STEM skills are necessary for our current and future workforce. Over the past year, we’ve seen that PK–12 learning is becoming more intertwined with the practical side of STEM. We saw this at the national level in April, when leaders from the public, private and nonprofit sectors gathered for “STEM Solutions: Workforce of Tomorrow” to discuss strategies for building a stronger STEM workforce, and in July, when the Perkins Act was reauthorized, emphasizing the need to develop career and technical pathways that align with STEM. We expect this will continue to be the case.

To learn more, read "These 5 Trends Will Dominate STEM + Education In 2019" from Forbes.