Study: Only 6% of 16- to 23-year-olds are considering a career in manufacturing

By Joseph Flaig for the Institution of Mechanical Engineers

Only 6% of 16 to 23-year-olds are considering a career in manufacturing, a new report has revealed, with a tiny 3% of young women interested in the sector.

The low levels of interest from ‘Generation Z’ is a potential concern for companies’ future recruitment plans, with the same survey by Barclays Corporate Banking also showing that more than half of UK manufacturing businesses are struggling to hire new employees.

Of the 2,000 young people surveyed, 47% said the career path does not appeal to them, while 35% believe they do not have the skills required. The report also found that only one third believe a career in manufacturing will provide them with advanced technology skills – something Barclays and other experts said shows a misconception about the modern manufacturing sector.

