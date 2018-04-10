Study: Female STEM characters are underrepresented in both TV and film

The Lyda Hill Foundation, in partnership with Geena Davis's Institute on Gender in Media at Mount Saint Mary's University, released an extensive research report on the portrayals of female characters in science, technology, engineering and math in television and film. "Portray Her: Representations of Women STEM Characters in Media" shows that entertainment media has a long way to go to improve stereotypes about pursuing STEM careers.

"There are plenty of stories to be told of women on the front lines of scientific breakthroughs and innovation, but their stories are seldomly brought to the forefront of popular culture," said Lyda Hill, founder of the Lyda Hill Foundation. "We are at a pivotal time to change the ways girls and women think about themselves and their abilities to pursue careers in STEM. If we support a woman in STEM, then she can change the world."

"We're honored and very excited to be partnered with Lyda Hill, a remarkable entrepreneur and philanthropist with a deep passion for science. Our collaboration demonstrates a true understanding of the significance of media and entertainment in influencing how intersectional women and girls perceive STEM as a potential career. This groundbreaking study shows that if women and girls don't see themselves on screen as STEM professionals, they're less likely to pursue those career paths. However, the study also shows when entertainment media includes female characters in STEM, it can be highly positive," said Geena Davis, Academy Award winning actor and founder of the Institute.

