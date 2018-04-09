Students Offering Support and engineering.com partner to support STEM initiatives
Students Offering Support (SOS) & engineering.com announce the launch of their collaboration to support STEM youth through peer-to-peer learning, collaboration, and student leadership. Through cross-promotion of engineering.com's ProjectBoard platform and SOS on-campus programs, the companies will be empowering students to elevate their educational experiences in STEM fields.
Engineering.com's ProjectBoard is the online community and app for STEM minds to share ideas, take action and solve problems, big and small. For students, ProjectBoard offers them a fun and exciting way to share, discover, and collaborate on their school projects. They can also explore and engage with projects created by their peers and STEM practitioners.
SOS' Exam Aid programs provide student-led, peer-to-peer academic support at +25 campuses across Canada, assisting over 100,000 students. The organization also works with an international network of NGOs focused on improving global access to education.
