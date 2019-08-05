STIHL summer camp inspires the next generation of manufacturing workers

It's estimated that over the next five years, millions of manufacturing jobs will go unfilled across the country, because of an ongoing "skilled trades" gap.

But STIHL Inc. is working to defy that, by hosting the eighth annual Manufacturing Technology Summer Camp.

STIHL first created the summer camp in 2011 in hopes of inspiring the next generation of manufacturing workers.

The four-day camp gives high school students a chance to learn and participate in the processes required to manufacture a finished product, giving them a hands-on experience with state-of-the-art manufacturing and engineering technologies.

