Samsung announced as a Founding Sponsor of the Manufacturing Institute's Heroes MAKE America program

The National Association of Manufacturers’ (NAM) Manufacturing Institute has announced Samsung will be the Founding Sponsor in its Heroes MAKE America servicemember training program. The investment—the largest in the program to date—will significantly bolster the continued expansion of the Heroes program. This investment will support over 4,000 program graduates across 7 U.S. military bases by 2021. The announcement was made at a Celebration of Veterans luncheon reception at Fort Hood in Texas to recognize the service of our nation’s military members. The event also highlighted the accomplishments of the soldiers who have registered for or graduated from the Heroes program.

“Manufacturing has about half a million open jobs and needs skilled workers to fill them, and every year, about 200,000 service members return home with just the kind of skills and experience that would make perfect additions to nearly any shop floor,” said Carolyn Lee, executive director of The Manufacturing Institute. “Manufacturing careers are great opportunities for veterans to find their next calling and join a new mission, and thanks to today’s generous investment by Samsung, The Manufacturing Institute’s Heroes MAKE America program will be able to grow further and help ensure even more of our returning service members have the ability to do so. We are very grateful to Samsung for making such an impactful investment in such an important program.”

