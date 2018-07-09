NSF awards Phoenix College $1.5 million under its HSI Program
The National Science Foundation (NSF) announced its first research awards under its Improving Undergraduate STEM Education: Hispanic-Serving Institutions program, (HSI Program).
Phoenix College, part of the Maricopa County Community College system, will receive $1,499,985.00 to support integrating research, mentoring, and industry collaborations to improve Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) recruitment and retention.
Phoenix College is one of 31 educational institutions selected, including five community colleges, to receive a total of $45 million in funding as part of NSF’s HSI Program.
“Six of our 10 colleges are Hispanic Serving Institutions, serving many first-generation college goers,” said Chancellor Maria Harper-Marinick, “We are a pipeline to Arizona’s universities and industries, we impact every business, trade, and the economy. Preparing our students for the workforce is instrumental for our communities.”
