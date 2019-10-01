Need a new job? Check out the list of top places to find a job.

By Adam McCann for WalletHub

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recent jobs report, the national unemployment rate has fallen to an eighteen-year low of 3.7 percent while hiring is up.

College graduates, especially, will see a strong boost in their job prospects. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, employers plan to hire 16.6 percent more members from the Class of 2019 than from the previous graduating cohort.

But your luck of finding work depends largely on location. To help you with the job hunt, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 30 key indicators of job-market strength. They range from job opportunities to employment growth to monthly average starting salary. Read on for our findings, additional insight from our panel of experts and a full description of our methodology.



To learn more, read "CLIENT Mettler Toledo 2019 Email 1a Food & Beverage Webinar" from WalletHub.