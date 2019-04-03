NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar auctions off memorabilia to support STEM education

By Caitlin O'Kane for CBS News

Fans can own a piece of NBA history thanks to Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The basketball great is auctioning off hundreds of pieces of memorabilia and including four NBA championship rings.

Much of the proceeds will go to his Skyhook Foundation, which brings STEM educational opportunities – science, technology, engineering and math -- to underserved communities.

Read "How manufacturing misconceptions are hurting the industry"

"When it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room, or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple. Sell it all," Abdul-Jabbar wrote on his blog.

To learn more, read "Kareem Abdul-Jabbar auctions off NBA championship rings and other memorabilia for STEM education" from CBS News.