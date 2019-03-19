McDonald’s Happy Meals will now feature STEM toys

Discovery announced a new global collaboration with McDonald’s under their brand extension Discovery #MINDBLOWN on an all-new Happy Meal program. The collaboration will debut Discovery #MINDBLOWN STEM robot toys. Additionally, the collaboration includes an integration into McDonald’s McPlay and Happy Studio apps. This new collaboration is driven by Discovery’s commitment to encourage creativity in kids and the development of science, technology, engineering and math skills.

Found at the intersection of exploration, curiosity and STEM-based edutainment, Discovery #MINDBLOWN debuted at retail in 2018 with global toy partner Merchsource. Initial offerings featured a wide range of toys for kids ages six to 12 that draw inspiration from Discovery’s thousands of hours of STEM programming from Discovery Channel and the Science Channel.

The global collaboration with McDonald’s will launch in February 2019 in select markets and will continue to roll out through 2020. The promotion includes a lineup of 10 Discovery #MINDBLOWN STEM-centric toy robots, with each toy accompanied by a challenge gaming card, one included in every Happy Meal order at participating McDonald’s restaurants. Each Discovery #MINDBLOWN robot will have a unique function that helps teach kids about a certain Science, Technology, Engineering or Math principle in a fun, hands-on way. The Discovery #MINDBLOWN cards will feature extended play challenges, lessons, and information related to the STEM principle of each toy, such as light, sound, coding, and space. The collaboration will extend to fun games and activities on the Happy Studio and McPlay apps that allow kids to interact with their Discovery Robot characters.

