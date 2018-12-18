Interview: How one Canadian charity is encouraging young people to explore STEM

By Tim Sandle for Digital Journal

Actua — a leading Canadian charity dedicated to increasing the accessibility and uptake of STEM for youth — is exploring novel ideas to promote STEM subjects among young people, based around gifts.

Each year, Actua puts together a Codemakers gift guide for parents that is filled with creative, science-related gifts that help incite curiosity and engagement. The aim is to encourage young people to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects or careers.

To discover more about the scheme, Digital Journal caught up with Jennifer Flanagan, CEO of Actua.

