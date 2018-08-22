How to successfully attract STEM talent: Focus on what matters

With computer-related STEM jobs predicted to grow 12.5% by 2024, according to statistics on bls.gov, the need for new hires with this skill set is apparent. But hiring top STEM talent for your small business can be a challenge.

A number of STEM candidates are looking for a “pie in the sky” position, something your business may not be able to provide — at least when it comes to pay. You can, however, sway STEM job seekers to come your way by changing the focus on what matters. Talk about the unique kinds of opportunities you can offer, such as greater autonomy, easier access to higher levels of management and a more nimble working environment — all things larger-scale companies may have trouble matching.

Below, 13 members of Forbes Coaches Council offer some solid suggestions to help small business owners looking to attract, hire and retain the best STEM talent.

