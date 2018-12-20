High school to launch Manufacturing Academy in 2019

McDowell High School will launch a new Manufacturing Academy next school year.

The academic program was created with the help of local manufacturers to train students for jobs in industry.

Students in grades 10 through 12 can enroll for special courses in the technical skills, safety requirements and basic job skills needed to fill a growing number of manufacturing jobs, teacher Kyle Bucholtz said.

Manufacturing Academy students will take courses in personal finance and business; technology design and engineering; CNC, or computer-controlled manufacturing; career exploration, and safety training.

