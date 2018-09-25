Event to address why there are so few women in STEM

The Virginia Tech College of Science in partnership with Alumni Relations will host two public panel discussions in September focusing on the lack of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The events, titled “Why So Few? Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM),” will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, 2 Riverside Drive, Roanoke, Virginia, and from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, 15 T.W. Alexander Drive, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

“The women on these panels know what it’s like to work in male-dominated fields and will impart terrific insight and advice about their work,” said Sally C. Morton, dean of the Virginia Tech College of Science. “Their voices are important, because science becomes stronger when it includes a breadth of backgrounds and life experiences.”

Open to the public and free of charge, attendees will hear from alumnae who are navigating the challenges and excelling in male-dominated fields. Each discussion will be followed by a networking reception with fellow alumnae and university faculty with free hors d'oeuvres and beverages.

