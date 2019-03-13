Encouraging Latino students to pursue STEM careers

By Jamie Farnsworth Finn for NBC News Learn

Hispanics make up 16 percent of the American workforce, but only 6 percent of scientists and engineers, according to the National Science Foundation.

There is ample opportunity in science, technology, engineering and math, according to Latino engineers in several fields. Zaida Hernandez-Irisson, Samantha Dominguez and Emmanuel Rivera spoke to NBC News Learn about their experiences, hoping to encourage others to explore engineering as a career option.

“I didn’t see anyone who was like me in this field,” Hernandez-Irisson, an electrical engineer at Fisher, USA, said. “I want to show that yes, English is my second language. Yes, I’m first in my family to go to college, but there are some of us out there that are making the path for the future generations.”

