Community support helps LGBT students stay in STEM classes

By Tara Santora for Scienceline

Succeeding in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math is difficult for many students — but queer and transgender students face additional challenges ranging from lack of visibility to outright discrimination.

In fact, 7 percent more queer college students drop their STEM major compared to their straight peers, according to a recent study.

To combat these challenges, some queer and trans STEM students participate in support networks that help young LGBT+ science scholars thrive in their coursework and prepare for their future careers. One such coalition is oSTEM (out in STEM), a national organization with local chapters that run activities such as conferences and resume workshops.

