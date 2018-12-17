Church is offering manufacturing certification class

While it’s common for community organizations to team up with educational institutions to offer training in manufacturing given the talent shortage, it's rare for a church to do so.

However the Fellowship of Faith Church of Huntsville, Ala is doing just that. It is bringing in an instructor from Drake State Community and Technical College to teach a 60-hour course that will earn students certifications related to the industry, as reported by WAAY-TV.

"There are thousands of jobs right now available in north Alabama, but they can't be fulfilled because they don't have the qualified workforce," class organizer Vernon McCants told WAAY-TV. Drake State offers degrees in Applied Services Technologies that prepare students for careers in automotive systems, welding and machine tooling.

