Bosch becomes a FIRST Strategic Partner

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) recently announced that Bosch has become a FIRST Strategic Partner. FIRST is a global K-12 not-for-profit organization founded by inventor Dean Kamen to inspire young people’s interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Bosch has been involved with FIRST since 2000, supporting robotics teams with sponsorships, mentor programs and equipment assistance centers, as well as providing scholarship opportunities to FIRST students. The strategic partnership announcement represents a larger commitment by Bosch to FIRST.

As a Strategic Partner, Bosch will have the opportunity to utilize its industry experience to offer insights for FIRST programs. It will continue to provide funding, equipment, volunteers and more to enhance the reach and overall impact of FIRST.

“By sharing our knowledge and resources with FIRST students, Bosch is not only investing in the future of STEM but building relationships between students and mentors,” said Charlie Ackerman, senior vice president of Human Resources for Bosch in North America. “It’s so important to give our time to mentor these young people. As a Strategic Partner of FIRST, Bosch is continuing to grow its support of FIRST teams and educating and inspiring the next generation of talent.”

