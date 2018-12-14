Boeing funds ‘Utah STEM Collective Impact’ study

By Katherine Kireiev for the STEM Action Center Utah

Boeing has announced that it is granting the Utah STEM Foundation $75,000 to support the Utah STEM Action Center (STEM AC) in launching the “Utah STEM Collective Impact” study.

“We are ecstatic about Boeing’s level of commitment to STEM education in the State of Utah,” said Allison Spencer, director of the Utah STEM Foundation. “Boeing has been an industry champion, working with many key stakeholders to assess the effectiveness of our efforts in STEM education and talent development.”

The “Utah STEM Collective Impact” analysis focuses on the impact of STEM education efforts to prepare Utah students for entry into STEM careers while also gauging their bearing on the state’s long-term economic growth. Boeing’s contribution will allow the STEM AC to expand their collaborative work with existing partners, including Davis School District and the Utah Education Policy Center, to measure impacts of STEM education efforts.

To learn more, read "Boeing Grants $75K to launch ‘Utah STEM Collective Impact’ study" from the STEM Action Center Utah.