Boeing donates to the Forum to Advance Minorities in Engineering, Inc.

By Holly Quinn for Technical.ly Delaware

The Forum to Advance Minorities in Engineering, Inc. (better known as FAME) announced it received funding from aircraft maker The Boeing Company, as part of a new $55-million grant package aimed at nonprofits worldwide.

FAME was founded in Wilmington in 1976 to address the lack of underrepresented minorities and women in the engineering and science professions. The grant will support FAME’s STEMulate Change Outreach Initiative, which provides out-of-school STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) project-based-learning programs for K-6 students.

