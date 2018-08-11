Are misconceptions causing parents to discourage their children from pursuing a career in manufacturing?

There is a disconnect between how we are training our kids and what careers they will choose. While 58% of parents want their child to be knowledgeable about science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) subjects and 43% agree STEM-focused careers have a promising future, only 20% of parents associate STEM education with the manufacturing industry, according to a new survey from Kronos Incorporated.

The Kronos 2018 Manufacturing Day Survey conducted online by The Harris Poll in September 2018 surveyed 1,004 U.S. parents of children under 18 to explore their perceptions of the manufacturing industry as well as priorities regarding their child’s future career path. The survey revealed a general lack of knowledge about the manufacturing industry, with many parents (40%) stating that they do not have any experience with the manufacturing industry, and three out of four (76%) admitting they were unaware that the manufacturing industry is facing a workforce shortage.

But the parents changed their minds once presented with facts about the industry’s surging growth, strong economic outlook, and wide availability of high paying jobs. More than two-thirds (67%) of parents said they would encourage their child to learn more about career opportunities in manufacturing, and nearly half (47%) would even consider a career in manufacturing for themselves if they could start over.

