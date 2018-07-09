17 new projects support preparation of future leaders in the STEM workforce
The National Science Foundation (NSF) Research Traineeship (NRT) program recently awarded 17 projects, totaling $51 million, to develop and implement graduate education traineeship models in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields. The awards will help train the next generation of scientific leaders to develop the skills necessary to tackle complex societal problems.
"Innovative approaches are vital to transforming STEM graduate education," said Jim Lewis, acting assistant director for NSF's Education and Human Resources Directorate. "By supporting approaches that utilize evidence-based learning practices, immersing students in interdisciplinary research and providing students with opportunities to develop career-aligned skillsets, NRT projects are helping change the landscape of graduate education and better prepare future STEM scientists for diverse careers."
The NRT program aligns with NSF's 10 Big Ideas for Future NSF Investments: 10, bold process ideas that identify areas for future NSF investment at the frontiers of science and engineering. Three NRT awards target Big Ideas research focused on Harnessing the Data Revolution, and three awards focus on the Future of Work at the Human-Technology Frontier.
To learn more, read "New NSF Research Traineeship awards aim to transform approaches to STEM graduate education."