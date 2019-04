Are you looking for a fun yet educational DIY project that you can do with your kids this summer? Do you have an old rear-projection TV that you wouldn’t mind dismantling? Do you have everyday items like coins, sunglasses, eggs, and cans of shaving cream that need to be melted? In a recent video, YouTuber TheBackyardScientist demonstrates how to destroy everyday items with a giant fresnel lens.

