Why you should never deep fry a frozen turkey

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, it’s time to create your holiday to-do list.

Upgraded wi-fi connection to stream as many football games as humanly possible? Check.

A list of non-partisan topics for dinnertime conversation? Check.

Proper footwear and hydration for your night-long Black Friday shopping spree? Check.

Only one pertinent question remains. How are you going to cook your turkey? If you’re thinking about taking the plunge and deep frying your bird this year, YouTube channel Tech Insider has your back. A recent video offers details precautions you need to take to avoid a complete catastrophe. But most importantly, you get to watch turkeys transformed into oil-soaked firebombs. Happy Thanksgiving!