When I see a leaf blower fly

There are only two kinds of people in this world: people who rake leaves and people who use leaf blowers. I’m a member of the latter group because, as you know, I never miss an opportunity to buy a power tool. I spent most of last Saturday turning my backyard into a tornado of leaves and sticks, and I couldn’t help but ponder other possible uses for this amazing device. Then I stumbled upon YouTuber PeterSripol’s latest video. In it, he demonstrates how to transform a leaf blower into a remote-controlled plane.