What does your car say about you? Make your message heard with DIY badges.

If you’re like most people, then your car is an expression of your identity. It’s no longer just about getting from point A to point B. It’s about letting the world know who you are with one quick glance. We customize our car’s color, adding painted flames and racing stripes. We profess our pop-culture fandoms with collections of bumper stickers. We even put our families on display with stick figure window decals. But what if you want to use your car to say more? In a recent video, YouTuber Bob from I Like To Make Stuff illustrates how to enhance your car with custom badges.

Can't stop laughing? Sign up for Plant Services Off the Clock newsletter and get extreme DIY projects like this delivered right to your inbox every Saturday.

