Weird ways to stain wood

You've just completed another successful woodworking project. All that's left to do is select and apply the right stain. While we all have shelves of stains in various hues and tones, did you know that you can use everyday household items to stain wood? In a recent video, Steve Ramsey from Woodworking for Mere Mortals demonstrates how to use common items like fruits and vegetables, coffee and wine, and even condiments and spices to stain wood with varying degrees of success.









