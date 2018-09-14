Vacuum cannon shoots projectiles faster than the speed of sound
Is there anything more satisfying than watching fruits and vegetables being obliterated in slow motion? Maybe it’s the wonder of seeing an everyday object in an exciting new light, or maybe it’s a primal desire to watch destruction in its purest form. Either way, I can’t help but click on a video that promised produce carnage. But what if you could learn scientific principles while watching these mesmerizing videos? YouTuber NightHawkInLight accomplishes this with his most recent video. In it, he demonstrates how to construct a piston-operated vacuum cannon that can shoot projectiles faster than the speed of sound. Who knew science could be so much fun?