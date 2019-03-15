Using an induction heater (and the power of science) to melt and destroy everyday objects
Parents are always looking for new ways to get their children interested in STEM. Every day there is a new toy, camp, or TV show that promises to turn ordinary kids into engineering marvels. But some of these solutions come with a heavy price tag and there’s no guarantee that your children will become STEM prodigies. Instead, try conducting science experiments with your kids, like building a portable induction heater. Your children will learn how magnetic currents work while simultaneously turning everyday objects into sparking, smoldering, melted messes. In a recent video, YouTuber TheBackyardScientist demonstrates the awesome power of a handheld induction heater.