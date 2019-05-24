Tired of dovetail joints? CNC custom joints in any shape or size.

Wood joinery is an art form. Whether you prefer a butt joint, a rabbet joint, or a dovetail joint, creating a strong, long-lasting joint is the foundation of most woodworking projects. But what if you could use your wood joints to add personality and creativity to your project? What if you could use unique, interlocking shapes and different wood types to make your wood joints stand out rather than blend in? In a recent video, YouTuber Mirock's Woodshop demonstrates how to make intricate joints using a CNC machine.









