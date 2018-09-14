This paper missile launcher is a stealth marvel (as long as no one notices the soda can strapped to your arm)
Are you looking for a new way to recycle your used soda cans? Are you a fan of uniquely ridiculous body armor and artillery? Then this arm-mounted, soda-can missile launcher might be the DIY project that you’ve been searching for. In a recent video, YouTuber The Q illustrates how to utilize hydraulic and scissor technologies to create a magical yet impractical arm cannon that can shoot paper projectiles with precision.