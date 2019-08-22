The sweet sound of infrastructure: Building songs into highways

Would you like to learn how to play a musical instrument, but don’t have the time or patience? Are you a fan of highway infrastructure projects and precise measurements? Do you own a car? Then let your tires play the music along one of America’s musical highways. Featuring specially designed rumble strips that cause tires to vibrate at specific frequencies, these melodic stretches of road are designed to get drivers to reduce their speeds and enjoy the music. Highlighting such classic songs as “America the Beautiful” and the “William Tell Overture,” these roadways are a marvel of modern engineering.









