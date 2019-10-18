Teeny tiny table saw is efficient and adorable
Has this ever happened to you? You need to cut a small or delicate piece of wood. Unfortunately, your table saw and miter saw are way too powerful for the job. What do you do? Do you use a coping saw and waste time and patience trying to cut a straight line? Do you run out to the hardware store to purchase a cool but largely unnecessary band saw? Or do you construct your own teeny tiny table saw? In a recent video, YouTuber KJDOT demonstrates how to construct a mini table saw that actually works. Perfectly sized for a rabbit or guinea pig, this shrunken table saw comes complete with a petite fence, ideal for cutting straight lines. How adorable is that?