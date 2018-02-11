Tank-treaded snow plow turns snow removal into an extreme sport

As the days get shorter and colder, I’m haunted by a terrifying thought. Winter is coming and with it the menace known as snow. Shoveling driveways and sidewalks is a grueling, thankless job that, more often than not, leads to injuries and swearing. Snow blowers are loud and expensive, and shoveling by hand should be classified as a form of torture. But thanks to the ingenuity of DIYers on the internet, shoveling snow can be as much fun as driving a tank. In a recent video, YouTuber the Hacksmith utilizes an all-terrain DTV Shredder, invented by fellow maker Ben Gulak, as the tank-treaded base for his fun-to-drive plow.