Table saw launcher makes kickback even more dangerous

Anyone who has ever used a table saw knows the all-too-real risk of kickback. A serious concern for all woodworkers, kickback occurs when a piece of wood gets caught on the saw blade and is propelled backward at incredibly high speeds. But what if you could use table saw kickback to create an impressive dowel launcher capable of destroying fruit, glass, metal, and anything else in its path? In a recent video, YouTuber TheBackyardScientist demonstrates his homemade table saw cannon, which can launch projectiles at 202 ft/s. Please, do not try this at home.





