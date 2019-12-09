Sign your DIY projects with a custom branding iron
I’ve decided that 2020 is the year I begin making my own furniture. I’ve thought about it for a long time, and I think my skills are finally strong enough to enable me to create pieces that I can be proud of. Besides, why should I pay Crate and Barrel $500 for a nighstand that I could cut, construct and paint in less than a week? I’m even considering branding each piece with a logo, like an artist signing their canvas. I guess that means I have to make a branding iron, too. In a recent video, YouTuber jimmydiresta illustrates how to construct and use a wood and leather branding iron.