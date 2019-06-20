See yourself in a new light with these mechanical “mirrors”
Are you in need of a new mirror for your home? Instead of purchasing a traditional glass mirror, why not follow in the footsteps of artist Daniel Rozin and design a work of art that also serves as a reflection of yourself? Using a host of engineering skills, including designing, wiring, programming, and building, Rozin creates installations of independent yet interconnected pieces that react to human movement. A series of stepper motors, guided by a motion or laser sensor, control the pieces, which can include wooden tiles, trash, fans, pom poms, or even trolls. The pieces move toward and away from the light, creating a pixelized reflection of the viewer. In a recent YouTube video from WIRED, learn how interactive artist Daniel Rozin makes mechanical "mirrors" out of uncommon objects.