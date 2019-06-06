Scissor-lift barbeque grill helps you control the heat (and looks cool, too)

Regulating the temperature of your charcoal or wood-burning grill can be difficult. There is no “set it and forget it” when you’re dealing with red-hot briquets or flaming wood chips. You must always remain focused on the task at hand. Do you have too much or too little fuel for your backyard feast? Are the grill’s intake and exhaust dampers in the right position for optimal airflow? Is your fuel burning evenly? But what if you could raise or lower your grill’s cooking grate to increase or decrease the temperature of the food? In a recent video, YouTuber jimmydiresta demonstrates how to build a scissor-lift barbeque grill.

