Rocket-powered golf club does the impossible. It makes golf exciting.

Golf is a boring sport. Whether you're watching it or playing it, golf seems to be little more than an unending loop of wait, swing, clap, repeat. Sure, golf is a cerebral game that requires great concentration and years of experience, but I think the entire sport would be more exciting if we just added rockets to the golf clubs. In a recent video, YouTuber Mark Rober demonstrates how to take golf to the next level with his rocket-powered golf club.

Can't stop laughing? Sign up for Plant Services Off the Clock newsletter and get extreme DIY projects like this delivered right to your inbox every Saturday.

