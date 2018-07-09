Reinventing the wheel with zip ties, rubber bands, bubble wrap, and more
What do you do when you get a flat tire? Do you try to patch it? Do you replace it? Or do you take ordinary materials from around the house and try to construct your own outlandish tire? YouTuber Life OD does exactly that. He uses a wide variety of alternate materials, including zip ties, rubber bands, and bubble wrap, as a replacement for a rubber car tire. Will these outlandish creations actually roll? You'll have to watch the videos to find out.