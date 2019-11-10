Recycle 6 pairs of shoes by creating the most unique bike ever

Bicycles are a great way to traverse the city scape or the natural terrain. They are relatively inexpensive and offer the rider the freedom to go where they want while staying fit. But this freewheeling adventure can abruptly end with something as simple as a flat tire. But what if we could invent a bike that could “run” forever without getting a flat? The key is running shoes. In a recent video, YouTuber The Q demonstrates how to construct a bicycle with shoes for wheels. I promise you; this is not a cartoon.

Can't stop laughing? Sign up for Plant Services Off the Clock newsletter and get extreme DIY projects like this delivered right to your inbox every Saturday.

