Picnic table with built-in grill makes outdoor cooking a family affair

Grilling is an American tradition. Regardless of the weather or the season, grilling is an easy way to bring people together while enjoying a delicious piece of flame-roasted meat. But all too often, the grill master is isolated from the festivities, left alone to focus on his craft while partygoers mingle and talk amongst themselves. But what if there was a way to show off your grilling skills while still being part of the party? All you need is a picnic table that double as a grill. In a recent video, Bob from the YouTube channel I Like To Make Stuff demonstrates how to build a picnic table with a built-in propane grill.

