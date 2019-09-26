Need a new roof? Hire a drone.

I've never been a fan of drones. They clutter the sky like an unwelcomed flock of birds, they violate our privacy and personal space, and they are the first step toward the robot apocalypse. But maybe I’ve judged these buzzing, flying annoyances too harshly. If drones can reroof my house, then maybe I can learn to love them. Engineers from the University of Michigan have constructed an octocopert that can autonomously nail asphalt shingles to a roof.

To learn more, read "Watch a roofing drone fire its nail gun" from Futurity.