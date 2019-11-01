Make breakfast more exciting with a toaster catapult

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but preparing it can feel like an unnecessary chore when you have slept through your alarm, have missed your early morning workout, and are trying desperately to make it to work on time. But what if you could save time each morning by working out while you cook breakfast? In a recent video, YouTuber colinfurze demonstrates how to construct a toaster catapult that is capable of throwing a piece of toast halfway across a room. Now you can spend your mornings running, jumping, and catching, all while eating a well-balanced breakfast.