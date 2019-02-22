Light up your workshop with a custom faux neon sign

A workshop upgrade is easy to start but hard to complete. There is always a new tool to buy, a new organizational system to implement, or a new workbench to build. And once the heavy lifting is complete, there’s the daunting task of adding flair and personality to the space. One of the easiest ways to customize your workshop or garage is by hanging a homemade light-up sign. In a recent video, YouTuber Smart Beast demonstrates how to use EL wire and clear PVC tubing to create a faux neon sign.