It's better to build an electrolysis tank than it is to rust

Rust is the enemy of all DIYers. Whether it’s afflicting your tools, your building materials, or even your finished projects, rust can transform something useful and beautiful into a potential tetanus hazard. There are many techniques and products available to help you remove rust, but if you’re looking for an efficient, dependable solution, then you need an electrolysis tank. In a recent video, YouTuber Make it Extreme demonstrates how to build your own portable electrolysis tank and say goodbye to rust forever.