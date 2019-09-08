If you're happy and you know it, wag your robotic tail

In this era of disruption, creative minds are always looking for new ways to improve the design and functionality of everyday objects from cars to houses and much more. But what if you could improve the design of the human body? Would you increase the size of the brain to give people super intelligence? Would you add wings so that humans could soar across the sky? Would you give humans a robotic tail that would aid in equilibrium maintenance and prevent falls? Researchers at the Keio University Graduate School of Media Design have created the Arque, an artificial biomimicry-inspired tail for extending innate body functions. The tail is designed to help the wearer maintain balance and improve movement. Unfortunately, the Arque is not a prehensile tail, meaning that it can't grip objects. Bummer. In a recent video, YouTuber yamen saraiji shares footage of the Arque robotic tail in action.

