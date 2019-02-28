Hydraulic scissor lift shoes will take you to new heights

The plant worker of the future will have the powers of a superhero. You’ll have an exoskeleton to give you strength and augmented reality glasses to help you see through walls. But what if you want to be taller and reach farther than ever before? You could use a ladder to access those hard-to-reach spaces, but why act logically when you could just DIY an outrageous solution? In a recent video, YouTuber colinfurze illustrates how to create a pair of hydraulic scissor lift shoes.