How to use power tools to create custom chocolate conversation hearts

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like an overpriced, heart-shaped box of mid-tier chocolate candies you purchased at the drugstore on your way home from work. The problem with these store-bought expressions of love is just how impersonal they are. This year, put your engineering and ingenuity to work and find a way to personalize the conventional chocolate treat. In a recent video, YouTuber Matthias Wandel demonstrates how to construct a Lego pantograph that can carve a heartfelt message into chocolate squares. Extra points if you use your bandsaw to shape the chocolate into a heart.